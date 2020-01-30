Coronavirus infects at least 10 on Japan cruise ship
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Yokohama, Japan (AFP) Feb 5, 2020
Thousands were marooned on a cruise ship off the Japanese coast Wednesday, after medics evacuated 10 people infected with the deadly coronavirus, with many facing an anxious wait for their own test results. Passengers on board the Diamond Princess are being confined to their cabins for as long as 14 days and many expressed concern about medication running out. Tests are being carried out