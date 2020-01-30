Global  

Coronavirus infects at least 10 on Japan cruise ship

Terra Daily Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Coronavirus infects at least 10 on Japan cruise shipYokohama, Japan (AFP) Feb 5, 2020

Thousands were marooned on a cruise ship off the Japanese coast Wednesday, after medics evacuated 10 people infected with the deadly coronavirus, with many facing an anxious wait for their own test results. Passengers on board the Diamond Princess are being confined to their cabins for as long as 14 days and many expressed concern about medication running out. Tests are being carried out
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears 00:53

 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

