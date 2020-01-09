Astronomers reveal rare double nucleus in nearby 'Cocoon Galaxy'

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Ames IA (SPX) Feb 06, 2020



The so-called "Cocoon Galaxy" not only has a unique shape, it has a rare double-nucleus structure, astronomers report in a new paper. After studying data from optical and radio telescopes based on the ground and in space, a team of astronomers determined that a galaxy known as NGC 4490 (and nicknamed the "Cocoon Galaxy" because of its shape) has "a clear double nucleus structure," accordin Ames IA (SPX) Feb 06, 2020The so-called "Cocoon Galaxy" not only has a unique shape, it has a rare double-nucleus structure, astronomers report in a new paper. After studying data from optical and radio telescopes based on the ground and in space, a team of astronomers determined that a galaxy known as NGC 4490 (and nicknamed the "Cocoon Galaxy" because of its shape) has "a clear double nucleus structure," accordin 👓 View full article

