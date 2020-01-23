Thousands quarantined on Asian cruise ships in virus fight

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





Thousands of people were stranded aboard two cruise ships in Asia on Thursday, quarantined by officials desperate to stem the spread of a deadly virus that has killed hundreds in China and spread panic worldwide. At least 20 people on board one ocean liner off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with thousands more facing two weeks of isolation.


