Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > German car sales plunge as new pollution rules bite

German car sales plunge as new pollution rules bite

Energy Daily Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
German car sales plunge as new pollution rules biteBerlin (AFP) Feb 5, 2020

German car sales fell sharply in January, official data showed Wednesday, hit by the coming into force of new EU pollution rules which had triggered a buying frenzy in the final months of 2019. A total of 246,300 new cars hit the road last month, down 7.3 percent year-on-year, the KBA transport authority said, the first decline in five months. It comes after the later part of 2019 was ma
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotions - Published < > Embed
News video: The new Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Design in Gentian Blue

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Design in Gentian Blue 02:36

 Porsche is adding two distinctly sporty and high specification models to its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The new two-seaters are powered by a 294 kW (400 PS) four-litre six-cylinder boxer engine, similar to that used in the 718 Spyder and the 718...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

After 51 Years, MTA Retires Historic R-42 Subway Cars [Video]After 51 Years, MTA Retires Historic R-42 Subway Cars

After more than half a century, the New York City subway system gave a special sendoff to a historic subway car.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published

SUV Repossessed With 1-Year-Old Girl In Back Seat In New Jersey [Video]SUV Repossessed With 1-Year-Old Girl In Back Seat In New Jersey

A family in New Jersey had a heart-stopping experience Wednesday when their vehicle was repossessed with their baby in the back seat; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 in an attempt to reduce air pollution, a step which accelerates a shift toward electric...
Reuters Also reported by •Energy Daily

Sharp jump in electric vehicle sales underscores 'untapped potential'

The 203 per cent rise in electric car sales comes as traditional car sales slide and the UK moves to ban new petrol cars within 15 years.
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.