German car sales plunge as new pollution rules bite

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Berlin (AFP) Feb 5, 2020



German car sales fell sharply in January, official data showed Wednesday, hit by the coming into force of new EU pollution rules which had triggered a buying frenzy in the final months of 2019. A total of 246,300 new cars hit the road last month, down 7.3 percent year-on-year, the KBA transport authority said, the first decline in five months. It comes after the later part of 2019 was ma


