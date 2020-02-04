Virgin Australia axes flights to crisis-hit Hong Kong
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Sydney (AFP) Feb 6, 2020
Virgin Australia said on Thursday it would scrap flights between Sydney and Hong Kong, just 18 months after launching the route, blaming reduced demand caused by anti-government protests and the coronavirus outbreak. The airline began flying from Australia's biggest city to Hong Kong in mid-2018, calling its China expansion a "key pillar" of its international strategy at the time, but now ad
Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The ship..