Virgin Australia axes flights to crisis-hit Hong Kong



Recent related videos from verified sources Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The ship.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:09Published 15 hours ago Store labels instruct Hongkongers to only buy certain amount of goods amid coronavirus outbreak Panic buying sees this store in Hong Kong label certain shelves instructing customers to only buy a certain amount as locals fear the coronavirus outbreak will send them into lockdown. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 07:23Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources American Airlines suspends flights to Hong Kong due to virus American Airlines said Tuesday it has suspended flights to Hong Kong through Feb. 20 due to weak demand. Interest in travel to Hong Kong was already weakened by...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



American, United suspending U.S. flights to and from Hong Kong through February 20 American Airlines Group and United Airlines on Tuesday both said they are suspending all flights to and from Hong Kong.

Reuters 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this