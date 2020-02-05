Cathay Pacific asks all staff to take unpaid leave; US airlines suspend Hong Kong flights

Global  

Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 5, 2020

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its entire workforce to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, its CEO announced Wednesday, as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. The request lays bare desperate times at Cathay, which was hammered last year by months of political chaos and protests in Hong Kong and is now being further hurt by the fa
News video: Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus

Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus 01:07

 The company said it&apos;s implementing &quot;a special unpaid leave scheme&quot; to help it deal with losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

