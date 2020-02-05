Cathay Pacific asks all staff to take unpaid leave; US airlines suspend Hong Kong flights

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its entire workforce to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, its CEO announced Wednesday, as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. The request lays bare desperate times at Cathay, which was hammered last year by months of political chaos and protests in Hong Kong and is now being further hurt by the fa


