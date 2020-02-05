Global  

Experts baffled by 'unusual' monster galaxy that died suddenly

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Researchers have discovered a new "monster" galaxy that grew at a high rate during the early part of the universe. However, it died mysteriously, baffling researchers. 
News video: Mystery Surrounds Unusual Monster Galaxy From Early Universe

Mystery Surrounds Unusual Monster Galaxy From Early Universe 00:40

 Astronomers have discovered a rather unusual monster galaxy from the early universe.

Astronomers discover unusual monster galaxy in the very early universe

Astronomers have found an unusual monster galaxy that existed about 12 billion years ago, when the universe was only 1.8 billion years old. Dubbed XMM-2599, the...
Science Daily

Scientists have discovered an unusual 'monster' galaxy from the early universe

Scientists have discovered an unusual "monster" galaxy that existed about 12 billion years ago. But why it suddenly stopped forming stars is unknown.  
USATODAY.com

