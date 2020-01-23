Global  

Watch Solar Orbiter launch live

ESA Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Watch Solar Orbiter launch liveWatch the launch of ESA’s new powerful Sun explorer, Solar Orbiter, on ESA Web TV on Monday 10 February from 03:30 GMT (04:30 CET).
Credit: BBC World News
News video: Sun mission

Sun mission 02:49

 Solar Orbiter is being launched to find out more about how the Sun behaves.

Recent related videos

New Solar Orbiter Will Give Us Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun [Video]New Solar Orbiter Will Give Us Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun

NASA and ESA’s Solar Orbiter, launching in February, will get even closer to the sun than NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. It will look directly at the sun, giving scientists a never-before-seen view of..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news

RUAG Space: Key products for Sun Explorer Solar Orbiter

RUAG Space: Key products for Sun Explorer Solar OrbiterZurich, Switzerland (SPX) Jan 31, 2020 On 7th/8th February a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket with Sun Explorer Solar Orbiter will launch from Cape...
Space Daily

Watch live: Solar Orbiter pre-launch briefings

Watch live: Solar Orbiter pre-launch briefingsWatch live: Solar Orbiter pre-launch briefings Watch ESA Web TV for the Solar Orbiter pre-launch press event, live from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape...
ESA

