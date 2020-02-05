Global  

Chernobyl shocker as fungi that eats radiation found inside nuclear reactor

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A type of black fungi that eats radiation was discovered inside the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.
NASA studying fungi from Chernobyl that eats radiation

Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory are conducting research on radiation-eating fungi originally discovered at the -More- 
