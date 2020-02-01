Record-Setting NASA Astronaut, Crewmates Return from Space Station

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Houston TX (SPX) Feb 06, 2020



After setting a record for the longest single spaceflight in history by a woman, NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth Thursday, along with Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency). The trio departed the International Space Station at 12:50 a.m. EST and made a safe, parachute-assisted landing at 4:


