Record-Setting NASA Astronaut, Crewmates Return from Space Station

Space Daily Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Record-Setting NASA Astronaut, Crewmates Return from Space StationHouston TX (SPX) Feb 06, 2020

After setting a record for the longest single spaceflight in history by a woman, NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth Thursday, along with Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency). The trio departed the International Space Station at 12:50 a.m. EST and made a safe, parachute-assisted landing at 4:
News video: NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history 01:47

 A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space [Video]Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space

Christina Koch, a Michigan native and record-setting astronaut, and her crew mates returned home Thursday after 11 months in space, according to NASA. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth [Video]NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday. Koch is returning after completing a record stay aboard the International Space..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Record-Setting NASA Astronaut, Crewmates Return From Space Station

After setting a record for the longest single spaceflight in history by a woman, NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth on Thursday, along with Soyuz...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCBC.caReutersUSATODAY.comSpace DailyNews24BBC News

First Jewish astronaut on the ISS: Israel can lead Big Data

First Jewish astronaut on the ISS: Israel can lead Big DataRamon Foundation hosts Garrett Reisman, first Jewish astronaut on the International Space Station [ISS], as part of Israeli space Week event. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

redmulberry_

الأنهار. RT @NASA: Thumbs up and a huge smile from @Astro_Christina! 😊👍 Her first spaceflight became a 328-day mission with 5,248 orbits of Earth,… 9 seconds ago

dezinezync

Nikhil Nigade RT @NASA: A record-setting mission, the longest single spaceflight by a woman, 328 days in space. @Astro_Christina was up for the chall… 5 minutes ago

Navpree51380435

Navpreet RT @NASA_Johnson: One more day. @Astro_Christina returns to Earth tomorrow after 328 days aboard the @space_station, earning the record of… 5 minutes ago

MumtazHSiddiqui

Mumtaz RT @NASA: #CongratsChristina on completing your first journey into space! 🚀 Longest single spaceflight in history by a woman 👩‍🚀 Second-lo… 8 minutes ago

prodiles_lrm

Patricia Rodiles RT @SUTUSummit: @NASA #astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-setting stay in space! https://t.co/GsfGTaMaKQ 11 minutes ago

BeverlyCotter2

Beverly Cotter 🇵🇪 RT @ABC7: MAKING HISTORY: #NASA astronaut #ChristinaKoch is back on solid ground after a record-setting run in space -- she spent 11 months… 12 minutes ago

