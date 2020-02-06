Global  

Arianespace and Starsem launch 34 OneWeb satellites to help bridge the digital divide

Space Daily Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Arianespace and Starsem launch 34 OneWeb satellites to help bridge the digital divideBaikonur, Kazakhstan (SPX) Feb 07, 2020

A year after orbiting the first six OneWeb satellites, Arianespace has launched another batch - involving 34 satellites this time - to help its customer offer global Internet access to all. Arianespace will carry out 19 more Soyuz launches - along with the Ariane 62 version's first flight - at the service of OneWeb, with these flights performed from three different space centers and occurr
Watch internet-from-space provider OneWeb launch its biggest batch of satellites yet

Watch internet-from-space provider OneWeb launch its biggest batch of satellites yetThe OneWeb satellites on the dispenser that will deploy them into orbit. | Image: OneWeb This afternoon, a rocket will send another batch of satellites into...
The Verge

Watch OneWeb launch 34 satellites for its broadband constellation live

One of the various companies looking to deploy a globe-spanning broadband internet satellite constellation is adding 34 more satellites to its existing...
TechCrunch

SpaceNewsfeed

SpaceNewsfeed.com Arianespace and Starsem launch 34 OneWeb satellites to help bridge the digital divide #Arianespace #Starsem #OneWeb… https://t.co/5gb13G5Amp 38 minutes ago

alphalupi2010

AlphaLupi @Zarya_Info @Arianespace The Starsem website advertises that this OneWeb launch was contracted by them. https://t.co/IEgadDItwn 51 minutes ago

LHonnorat

Laurence Honnorat RT @Arianespace: Mission success: #Arianespace and #Starsem launch 34 @OneWeb satellites to help bridge the digital divide. Read the press… 2 hours ago

Ekuorba

Gyasi RT @NASASpaceflight: Last four OneWebs have S/C sep! ARTICLE: https://t.co/seHYRn5KpL - by @ChrisG_NSF COVERAGE: https://t.co/wH5eVlE3v… 2 hours ago

onlyastrophoto

Only Astro Photo RT @TGMetsFan98: It's launch day in Kazakhstan! #Arianespace #Soyuz #OneWeb Article by @ChrisG_NSF: https://t.co/ra570IkhQW Webcast: http… 3 hours ago

spacedailycom

SpaceDaily Arianespace and Starsem launch 34 OneWeb satellites to help bridge the digital divide https://t.co/QbVVjgMXkz, Kaz… https://t.co/m4U15VETZ3 5 hours ago

