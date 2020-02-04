Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





Another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new Yokohama, Japan (AFP) Feb 7, 2020Another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus , the country's health minister said Friday, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. The newly diagnosed infections mean at least 61 people from the ship have contracted the virus, which has killed hundreds of people, most of them in China, and infected more than 30,000 on the mainland. 👓 View full article

