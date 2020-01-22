Global  

Autonomous delivery vehicle set to roll after getting US approval

Energy Daily Friday, 7 February 2020
Autonomous delivery vehicle set to roll after getting US approvalWashington (AFP) Feb 6, 2020

Silicon Valley startup Nuro said Thursday it obtained US regulatory authority to operate a fully autonomous delivery vehicle and would begin testing it in Texas in the coming weeks. The California-based firm said it was the first company granted approval for a self-driving vehicle exemption by the US Department of Transportation. Nuro said its R2 vehicle, designed to operate without any
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital
News video: Delivery Vehicle Designed To Not Have A Driver Gets Approved, Will Be Tested In Texas

Delivery Vehicle Designed To Not Have A Driver Gets Approved, Will Be Tested In Texas 00:57

 For the first time, the U.S. government's highway safety agency has approved a company's request to deploy a self-driving vehicle that doesn't meet federal safety standards for human-driven cars and trucks. Katie Johnston reports.

Nuro's R2 autonomous delivery vehicle gets official OK to ditch steering wheel

Forget autonomous cars for human passengers: Nuro just received the first exemption from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to do away with traditional...
Mashable

US agency approves vehicle designed not to have human driver

DETROIT (AP) — For the first time, the U.S. government’s highway safety agency has approved a company’s request to deploy a self-driving vehicle that...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournals

