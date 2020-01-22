Autonomous delivery vehicle set to roll after getting US approval

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington (AFP) Feb 6, 2020



Silicon Valley startup Nuro said Thursday it obtained US regulatory authority to operate a fully autonomous delivery vehicle and would begin testing it in Texas in the coming weeks. The California-based firm said it was the first company granted approval for a self-driving vehicle exemption by the US Department of Transportation. Nuro said its R2 vehicle, designed to operate without any Washington (AFP) Feb 6, 2020Silicon Valley startup Nuro said Thursday it obtained US regulatory authority to operate a fully autonomous delivery vehicle and would begin testing it in Texas in the coming weeks. The California-based firm said it was the first company granted approval for a self-driving vehicle exemption by the US Department of Transportation. Nuro said its R2 vehicle, designed to operate without any 👓 View full article

