Watch live: Luca speaks with European media

ESA Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Just two days after landing in the steppes of Kazakhstan, *watch live* as ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano shares his spaceflight experiences with media in Europe.
Luca speaks with European media

Video: 00:00:00 Media had their first opportunity to ask questions of ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano in Europe on Saturday 8 February 2020 – just two days...
ESA

