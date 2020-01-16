Global  

One small grain of moon dust, one giant leap for lunar studies

Science Daily Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Scientists have found a new way to analyze the chemistry of the moon's soil using a single grain of dust brought back by Apollo 17 astronauts in 1972. Their technique can help us learn more about conditions on the surface of the moon and formation of precious resources like water and helium there.
News video: New Technique Lets Scientists Study Moon Rocks Atom by Atom for First Time

New Technique Lets Scientists Study Moon Rocks Atom by Atom for First Time 01:04

 Scientists are studying lunar soil like never before! Applying the technique to a single grain of moon dust for the first time is revealing millions of years of lunar history.

Single grain of moon dust holds millions of years of lunar secrets

"Because of something like this, we understand what the environment is like on the moon," one scientist said.
CBS News

