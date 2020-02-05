Majority of US adults believe climate change is most important issue today
Friday, 7 February 2020 () As the effects of climate change become more evident, more than half of US adults (56%) say climate change is the most important issue facing society today, yet 4 in 10 have not made any changes in their behavior to reduce their contribution to climate change, according to a new poll.
As the Earth continues to break new heat records, the UN is warning of a 'climate apartheid' between those who can afford to keep themselves cool and those who must live, work, suffer – and sometimes..
