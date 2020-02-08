Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike

Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike

FOXNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Four mountain gorillas, including an infant, have been killed in Uganda by a suspected lightning strike, wildlife officials say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike'

The four killed by suspected electrocution include a pregnant female, a conservation group says.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

saviolagodwyn

#TheVoiceOfReason Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike https://t.co/YhpebJ9xBe https://t.co/Ll5OHeAUuC 4 minutes ago

DAYUNITEDSTATES

Jim Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike https://t.co/3E9rcb0HnT 12 minutes ago

stormenights

storme nights 🌩️ Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike https://t.co/MUNpuVcM39 12 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike https://t.co/LkKarE2vLM https://t.co/Ak7QqpWfq7 24 minutes ago

wwnrradio

WWNR Radio Four mountain gorillas, including a baby, have been killed in Uganda by a suspected lightning strike, wildlife offi… https://t.co/WcOpPNGgJA 43 minutes ago

God_SpeedUSA

GodSpeed Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike https://t.co/7fkFDCGRmc 🙁 45 minutes ago

autodog5150

Wendy Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike https://t.co/FV6QOPuInq 57 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike https://t.co/2woKSbzAia close Video… https://t.co/wC0CZizHEt 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.