Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky

Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Skygazers are enjoying the spectacular February full moon, or snow moon, this weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Full snow moon rises over the Derbyshire Dales in England

Full snow moon rises over the Derbyshire Dales in England 00:11

 A full snow moon is visible in the sky over the Derbyshire Dales. Timelapse footage captured on Saturday (February 8) shows the full snow moon - named for a full moon that falls in the month of February - over Hopton, near Wirksworth. It is thought to be one of the biggest full moons this year...

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Super Snow Moon' to light up nighttime skies this weekend [Video]‘Super Snow Moon' to light up nighttime skies this weekend

Stargazers around the world will be treated to a beautiful sight this weekend as a "Super Snow Moon" lights up the nighttime sky. The moon will reach its peak between Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

Pilot who bought new-build home for £500k says it's plagued with problems [Video]Pilot who bought new-build home for £500k says it's plagued with problems

A furious homeowner has condemned developers after she spent almost £500,000 on a new-build 'dream home' - only to find it is PLAGUED with drainage and electric faults. Airline pilot Lucy..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Snow moon on deck: Get set for one of the largest full moons of 2020

Skywatchers will soon get a chance to see the Snow Moon, which will be one of the largest full Moons of this year when it lights up the night sky on Feb. 8 and...
FOXNews.com

Supermoon to illuminate Birmingham skies this weekend - how you can see it

Supermoon to illuminate Birmingham skies this weekend - how you can see itEvent is traditionally known as the Full Snow Moon or Full Hunger Moon because of its association with the snow season leading to difficult hunting conditions
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

claramo54457475

Good Work Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky https://t.co/wPcsaxiKm7 https://t.co/mNwrGJyOKb 8 minutes ago

PHillyPHanne

PHillyPHanne @MarthaChaneyA Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky https://t.co/LBalAid1KI #FoxNews 16 minutes ago

Dipak___Z

ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky https://t.co/bAweJll6dC FOX News, Fox News Latest, News 22 minutes ago

jamesjrogers

James Rogers Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky #SnowMoon@GaryHershorn⁩ https://t.co/5Zj7V2WP7y 40 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky | Fox News https://t.co/4sfjXSZMlK 40 minutes ago

Cyber_HUMINT

CyberHUMINT Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky https://t.co/psaELWj4Ng https://t.co/ZC5vHD8X36 44 minutes ago

ronaldesmith58

Ronald SMITH Snow Moon stuns as one of the largest full moons of 2020 lights up the sky https://t.co/lw2UD3ilb6 #FoxNews 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.