Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Space Daily Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule testWashington (AFP) Feb 8, 2020

Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeing's crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entry. The Starliner's December 20 mission, an uncrewed test flight, was ended early when it failed to engage its thrusters on time, due to a previously reported faulty timer.
