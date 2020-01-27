Global  

Iran satellite launch fails, in blow to space program

Space Daily Sunday, 9 February 2020
Iran satellite launch fails, in blow to space programTehran (AFP) Feb 9, 2020

Iran said it "successfully" launched a satellite Sunday but failed to put it into orbit, in a blow to its space programme that the US alleges is a cover for missile development. The attempted launch of the Zafar - "Victory" in Farsi - comes days before the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and crucial parliamentary elections in Iran. Arch foes Iran and the United States have a
News video: Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million

Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million 01:01

 SpaceX’s “Smallsat Rideshare Program” is offering smaller company payloads a ride aboard their Falcon 9 rocket, and customers can now make a reservation online… but it’ll cost you.

