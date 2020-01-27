Iran satellite launch fails, in blow to space program

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tehran (AFP) Feb 9, 2020



Iran said it "successfully" launched a satellite Sunday but failed to put it into orbit, in a blow to its space programme that the US alleges is a cover for missile development. The attempted launch of the Zafar - "Victory" in Farsi - comes days before the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and crucial parliamentary elections in Iran. Arch foes Iran and the United States have a


