Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Solar Orbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun's secrets

Solar Orbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun's secrets

Space Daily Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Miami (AFP) Feb 10, 2020

The US-European Solar Orbiter probe launched Sunday night from Florida on a voyage to deepen our understanding of the Sun and how it shapes the space weather that impacts technology back on Earth. The mission, a collaboration between ESA (the European Space Agency) and NASA, successfully blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 11:03 pm (0403 GMT Monday) and could last
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Interview with Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about mission to face the sun

Interview with Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about mission to face the sun 03:22

 Meteorologist Trent Aric interviewed a Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about their mission to face the sun.

Recent related videos from verified sources

European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter [Video]European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter

Mandatory credit: European Space Agency The Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft designed and built in the UK, is ready for its journey to the Sun in a mission to unlock its secrets. It is expected to be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Sun mission [Video]Sun mission

Solar Orbiter is being launched to find out more about how the Sun behaves.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Solar Orbiter blasts off on mission to reveal the sun's secrets

The US-European Solar Orbiter probe launched Sunday night from Florida on a voyage to deepen our understanding of the Sun and how it shapes the space weather...
France 24 Also reported by •ESAFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comSpace DailyWorldNewsJerusalem PostHindu

Polar Express: New Spacecraft Will Explore Elusive Parts Of The Sun

The Solar Orbiter, a new mission from the European Space Agency and NASA, was designed to give us our first look at the sun's poles and to gather data that might...
NPR Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSpace Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cathstuart68

Cath Stuart https://t.co/79o9SqpGRC: Solar Orbiter launches on historic mission to study the sun's poles .... https://t.co/HGFAR5q215 via @GoogleNews 15 minutes ago

DJindasky

Janee Solar Orbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun's secrets https://t.co/vAX3fi6bEz 16 minutes ago

GVS_News

Global Village Space Solar Orbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun’s secrets #SolarOrbiter #NASA #EuropeanSpaceAgency #Sunsecrets… https://t.co/k0LzqGw8lb 19 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Solar Orbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun’s secrets https://t.co/IVkw5yeU0l 33 minutes ago

UrduPointEng

UrduPoint English News Rocket Carrying Solar Orbiter Mission Successfully Launches From Cape Canaveral https://t.co/PrUivCnSLP 39 minutes ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Solar Orbiter launches on historic mission to study the sun’s poles https://t.co/aZwiwrNBYs https://t.co/ImuF3WdmiT 40 minutes ago

VittorioCocive1

Vittorio Cocivera Solar Orbiter launches on historic mission to study the sun's poles https://t.co/xaXrtwb1Id 42 minutes ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #SolarOrbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun's secrets https://t.co/btpGay2luh #Sharjah24 https://t.co/GqclBokB99 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.