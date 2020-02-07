Solar Orbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun's secrets

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Miami (AFP) Feb 10, 2020



The US-European Solar Orbiter probe launched Sunday night from Florida on a voyage to deepen our understanding of the Sun and how it shapes the space weather that impacts technology back on Earth. The mission, a collaboration between ESA (the European Space Agency) and NASA, successfully blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 11:03 pm (0403 GMT Monday) and could last 👓 View full article

