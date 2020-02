Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

London (AFP) Feb 10, 2020



Hundreds of flights and train services were cancelled across northwest Europe on Monday as Storm Ciara swept in packing powerful winds after lashing Britain and Ireland, where tens of thousands of homes were left without power. Swathes of northern France were put on orange alert and 130,000 homes had electricity cut off amid fears of coastal storm surges. Ciara was heading south through London (AFP) Feb 10, 2020Hundreds of flights and train services were cancelled across northwest Europe on Monday as Storm Ciara swept in packing powerful winds after lashing Britain and Ireland, where tens of thousands of homes were left without power. Swathes of northern France were put on orange alert and 130,000 homes had electricity cut off amid fears of coastal storm surges. Ciara was heading south through 👓 View full article