Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Software defects could have destroyed Boeing Starliner on test flight

Software defects could have destroyed Boeing Starliner on test flight

Space Daily Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Software defects could have destroyed Boeing Starliner on test flightWashington DC (UPI) Feb 10, 2020

Two "critical" software defects found after an unpiloted test flight of the Boeing Starliner capsule in December could have caused destruction of the vehicle had they not been corrected by ground controllers, NASA said Friday. "The two software issues are likely are only symptoms, not the root problem," Douglas Loverro, associate administrator of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mis
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Crews Getting Ready For Boeing's Starliner To Land After Problematic Test Flight [Video]Crews Getting Ready For Boeing's Starliner To Land After Problematic Test Flight

Its flight to the International Space Station was aborted after an onboard timer failed shortly after launch.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published

First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral [Video]First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral

Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'systemic issues' at the company

NASA is investigating a potentially 'catastrophic' software error in Boeing's spaceship, citing concerns about 'systemic issues' at the company· A NASA safety panel revealed on Thursday that it is investigating a potentially "catastrophic" software error that occurred during a crucial test flight of...
Business Insider

NASA Calls For Reviews Of Boeing Spacecraft After Software Bugs Plague Test Flight

A NASA investigation of Boeing's newest space capsule has found numerous software bugs that the agency says should have been found in internal testing — and...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle TimesTechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarthaLynneOwe1

🌈M. L. Owen🏳️‍🌈 RT @kentindell: "there were numerous instances where the Boeing software quality processes either should have or could have uncovered the d… 2 hours ago

kentindell

Ken Tindell "there were numerous instances where the Boeing software quality processes either should have or could have uncover… https://t.co/ay4Yi2irFc 2 hours ago

spacedailycom

SpaceDaily Software defects could have destroyed Boeing Starliner on test flight https://t.co/VMCJn3i74o DC (UPI) Feb 10, 202… https://t.co/mt6sokUUHD 3 hours ago

octavo8

David Kritzinger🇿🇦 Turns out there were at least 2 software defects that could have lead to complete loss of the Boeing Starliner, bot… https://t.co/yxPfOGp2gq 5 hours ago

octavo8

David Kritzinger🇿🇦 "However, there were numerous instances where the Boeing software quality processes either should have or could hav… https://t.co/upsAwo2YjC 5 hours ago

NewsFromSpace

NewsFromSpace RT @UPI: NASA: Software defects could have destroyed Boeing Starliner on test flight https://t.co/zJt405eRQw 1 day ago

daremoshiranai

誰も知らない RT @lorengrush: "There were numerous instances where the Boeing software quality processes either should have or could have uncovered the d… 2 days ago

ratgrrl

📚Nina 📚 McLaughlin📚 “there were numerous instances where the Boeing software quality processes either should have or could have uncover… https://t.co/38pExNQygj 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.