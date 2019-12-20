Software defects could have destroyed Boeing Starliner on test flight
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Feb 10, 2020
Two "critical" software defects found after an unpiloted test flight of the Boeing Starliner capsule in December could have caused destruction of the vehicle had they not been corrected by ground controllers, NASA said Friday. "The two software issues are likely are only symptoms, not the root problem," Douglas Loverro, associate administrator of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mis
Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal..
A NASA investigation of Boeing's newest space capsule has found numerous software bugs that the agency says should have been found in internal testing — and... NPR Also reported by •Seattle Times •TechCrunch
