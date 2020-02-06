Pluto's mysterious 'beating heart' is controlling winds on the dwarf planet, study says

There is a debate in the scientific community over whether Pluto should be a planet again. But a new study affirms that the dwarf planet's "beating heart" is impacting its atmospheric circulation patterns.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pluto's frozen heart pumps out nitrogen wind WASHINGTON — According to a study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, Pluto's frozen heart of nitrogen ice may be the main driver of the dwarf planet's winds. Pluto's heart shaped.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:18Published 2 weeks ago Pluto's frozen heart gives rise to planetary nitrogen winds Pluto's frozen heart of nitrogen ice may be the main driver of the dwarf planet's winds. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:10Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this