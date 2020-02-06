Global  

Pluto's mysterious 'beating heart' is controlling winds on the dwarf planet, study says

Monday, 10 February 2020
There is a debate in the scientific community over whether Pluto should be a planet again. But a new study affirms that the dwarf planet's "beating heart" is impacting its atmospheric circulation patterns.
