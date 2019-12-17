Mysterious signal from deep space is repeating in 16-day cycle

Global  

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020
Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are perhaps the most mysterious anomaly in space, with many having unknown origins. According to a new study, an FRB has been spotted coming from a galaxy 500 million light-years from Earth and it's repeating every 16 days.
 Fast radio bursts can emit as much power as hundreds of millions of suns but only last a few milliseconds, making them difficult to study. For the first time, one of these bursts has been blasting signals from deep space on a regular cycle.

