Mysterious signal from deep space is repeating in 16-day cycle

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are perhaps the most mysterious anomaly in space, with many having unknown origins. According to a new study, an FRB has been spotted coming from a galaxy 500 million light-years from Earth and it's repeating every 16 days.



1 day ago < > Embed Credit: AmazeLab - Published A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days 01:04 Fast radio bursts can emit as much power as hundreds of millions of suns but only last a few milliseconds, making them difficult to study. For the first time, one of these bursts has been blasting signals from deep space on a regular cycle.