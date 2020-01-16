NASA Administrator Statement on Moon to Mars Initiative, FY 2021 Budget

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Washington DC (SPX) Feb 11, 2020



"President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2021 budget for NASA is worthy of 21st century exploration and discovery. The President's budget invests more than $25 billion in NASA to fortify our innovative human space exploration program while maintaining strong support for our agency's full suite of science, aeronautics, and technology work. "The budget proposed represents a 12 percent increase Washington DC (SPX) Feb 11, 2020"President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2021 budget for NASA is worthy of 21st century exploration and discovery. The President's budget invests more than $25 billion in NASA to fortify our innovative human space exploration program while maintaining strong support for our agency's full suite of science, aeronautics, and technology work. "The budget proposed represents a 12 percent increase 👓 View full article

