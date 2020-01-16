NASA Administrator Statement on Moon to Mars Initiative, FY 2021 Budget
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Washington DC (SPX) Feb 11, 2020
"President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2021 budget for NASA is worthy of 21st century exploration and discovery. The President's budget invests more than $25 billion in NASA to fortify our innovative human space exploration program while maintaining strong support for our agency's full suite of science, aeronautics, and technology work. "The budget proposed represents a 12 percent increase
The White House on Monday asked Congress for $25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the agency's biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years... Reuters Also reported by •TechCrunch