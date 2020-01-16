Global  

NASA Administrator Statement on Moon to Mars Initiative, FY 2021 Budget

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
NASA Administrator Statement on Moon to Mars Initiative, FY 2021 Budget

"President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2021 budget for NASA is worthy of 21st century exploration and discovery. The President's budget invests more than $25 billion in NASA to fortify our innovative human space exploration program while maintaining strong support for our agency's full suite of science, aeronautics, and technology work. "The budget proposed represents a 12 percent increase
Recent related news from verified sources

White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars

The White House on Monday asked Congress for $25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the agency's biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years...
Reuters Also reported by •TechCrunch

2021 NASA budget request includes $3.3B for human lunar landers, $430M for Moon resource development

The Trump White House today issued its fiscal 2021 budget request, and it included a 12% increase in requested funding to NASA’s coffers, as expected. That...
TechCrunch

