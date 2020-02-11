Hungarian 150MW solar power plant project obtains $125m investment proposal

Global  

Hungarian 150MW solar power plant project obtains $125m investment proposalOrlando FL (SPX) Feb 07, 2020

With the EU raising the price of lignite in an effort to reduce greenhouse gases and fight against climate change, the Hungarian government has decided to turn toward renewable energy as a source of power. With a view to increasing solar panels from 500MW to 30,000MW by 2022, Hungary is seeking to step away from coal and other fossil fuels towards more sustainable energy sources. The 150MW
