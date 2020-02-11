Disease found in fossilized dinosaur tail afflicts humans to this day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Researchers have identified a benign tumor found in a fossilized dinosaur tail as part of the pathology of LCH (Langerhans cell histiocytosis), a rare and sometimes painful disease that still afflicts humans, particularly children under the age of 10. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this