Disease found in fossilized dinosaur tail afflicts humans to this day

Science Daily Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Researchers have identified a benign tumor found in a fossilized dinosaur tail as part of the pathology of LCH (Langerhans cell histiocytosis), a rare and sometimes painful disease that still afflicts humans, particularly children under the age of 10.
