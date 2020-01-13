Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone

Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone

Energy Daily Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphoneSan Francisco (AFP) Feb 11, 2020

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its second folding smartphone, a "Z Flip" handset with a lofty price tag aimed at "trendsetters." The smartphone flips open, like a case, opening into a 6.7-inch screen, and fits in a pocket when folded. Ultrathin glass used for the screen can be folded and unfolded more than 200,000 times and resists scratches, according to Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip will
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again) [Video]Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again)

CES is finally over, but there’s no time to rest if you’re a mega-corporation like Samsung. The company just revealed two new smartphones in Las Vegas (including a best of CES winner), but now..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip should be more durable than the troubled Galaxy Fold

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip should be more durable than the troubled Galaxy FoldImage: Samsung Samsung announced its newest folding phone, the Z Flip, at its annual Galaxy event today, but the company promises it won’t be plagued with...
The Verge Also reported by •MacRumours.comFossbytesHull Daily MailbetanewsWebProNewsThe Next Web9to5Google

Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's second try at foldable smartphones

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean giant's second attempt at producing a foldable smartphone, with the clamshell device hoping...
AppleInsider Also reported by •WebProNews9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArabianBusiness

ArabianBusiness.com Samsung has unveiled its second folding smartphone, a "Z Flip" handset with a lofty price tag aimed at "trendsetter… https://t.co/BXnasfBj5S 40 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone https://t.co/RLrJY8Mqkn https://t.co/Dt09EBEv2r 55 minutes ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/hePVtPU25H https://t.co/khzHcn4ghR 58 minutes ago

Biashara_Digest

Biashara Digest Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone https://t.co/1OnYapJ2JP https://t.co/daOkL2y2Mn 1 hour ago

digitaljournal

Digital Journal #Samsung joins the fold with #GalaxyZFlip #FoldingSmartphone https://t.co/hlrpEkkCUX 2 hours ago

StarTechMY

Star LifeStyle Tech Depending on which way you want to flip your phone, there's now two @Samsung models to choose from. https://t.co/Tu90aKPnMf 2 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone https://t.co/QimMhbYCrf 2 hours ago

News_Kenya

Breaking News [BUSINESS] Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone: SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Feb 12 - Samsung on… https://t.co/8NYHwtIOZD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.