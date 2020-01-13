Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () San Francisco (AFP) Feb 11, 2020
Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its second folding smartphone, a "Z Flip" handset with a lofty price tag aimed at "trendsetters." The smartphone flips open, like a case, opening into a 6.7-inch screen, and fits in a pocket when folded. Ultrathin glass used for the screen can be folded and unfolded more than 200,000 times and resists scratches, according to Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip will
Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean giant's second attempt at producing a foldable smartphone, with the clamshell device hoping... AppleInsider Also reported by •WebProNews •9to5Google
