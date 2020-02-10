Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Antarctica's big new iceberg: Up close with B49

Antarctica's big new iceberg: Up close with B49

BBC News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A US research ship is the first vessel to encounter Antarctica's giant new iceberg.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Massive Iceberg Breaks Off Antarctic Glacier, Spawning 'Piglets' [Video]Massive Iceberg Breaks Off Antarctic Glacier, Spawning 'Piglets'

The European Space Agency has been tracking two huge rifts in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier, known as "PIG." This led to a calving event, captured in images by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:59Published

Waves crash into Bondi Beach's famous Iceberg Club as storm hits Sydney [Video]Waves crash into Bondi Beach's famous Iceberg Club as storm hits Sydney

Huge waves smash into the famous Iceberg Club at Bondi Beach, after storms and rainfall break Australia's long-term drought. Footage recorded on Monday (February 10).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikesaltsman194

Dark Sky Photography RT @eloarefab: Why is this story in the climate change section, BBC? Absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with 'climate change'. Once again,… 36 seconds ago

CarusoGeography

Caruso Geography #ClimateChange #Antarctica - big new iceberg: Up close with B49 https://t.co/4pe2uXfX3v 12 minutes ago

TanyaAvila20

Tanya Avila_WAKE UP AMERICA RT @rdlarter: The wonders of modern communication: 08:40 - took photo of iceberg 09:30 - posted it on Twitter 13:00 - @BBCAmos included it… 14 minutes ago

ClockworkCosmos

Clockwork Cosmos RT @BAS_News: BBC News - Antarctica's big new iceberg: Up close with B49 https://t.co/MgyBME30XV 24 minutes ago

mattculley8

Matthew Culley Antarctica's big new iceberg: Up close with B49 https://t.co/7PdsrIrSGS 30 minutes ago

HANjehee

HANjehee RT @BBCScienceNews: Antarctica's big new iceberg: Up close with B49 https://t.co/GlbsNBUjZT 32 minutes ago

EggheadJason

Stephen J Smith Antarctica's big new iceberg: Up close with B49 https://t.co/iibpenFTM1 33 minutes ago

nigelabennett

nigel bennett BBC News - Antarctica's big new iceberg: Up close with B49 https://t.co/Rj6X52ShPh 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.