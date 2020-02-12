Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Small altitude changes could cut climate impact of aircraft by up to 59%

Small altitude changes could cut climate impact of aircraft by up to 59%

Science Daily Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Altering the altitudes of less than 2% of flights could reduce contrail-linked climate change by 59%, says a new study.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lowering Airplane Altitude Could Reduce Climate Impact by 59% [Video]Lowering Airplane Altitude Could Reduce Climate Impact by 59%

Contrails, the white streaks left behind by airplanes, trigger a climate change process, but scientists say lowering altitudes of flights where they most commonly form could reduce the harmful impacts.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change [Video]Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change

Climate change affects our day-to-day lives — and our votes, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans found a candidate's stance on climate change will be a deciding factor for 77%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Small changes in altitude could reduce airplane contrails

Small changes in altitude could reduce airplane contrailsWashington DC (UPI) Feb 12, 2020 To reduce the impacts of air travel on Earth's climate, only slight flight plan adjustments are necessary. According to a new...
Energy Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.