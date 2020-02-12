Small altitude changes could cut climate impact of aircraft by up to 59%



Recent related videos from verified sources Lowering Airplane Altitude Could Reduce Climate Impact by 59% Contrails, the white streaks left behind by airplanes, trigger a climate change process, but scientists say lowering altitudes of flights where they most commonly form could reduce the harmful impacts. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:08Published 5 hours ago Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change Climate change affects our day-to-day lives — and our votes, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans found a candidate's stance on climate change will be a deciding factor for 77%.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Small changes in altitude could reduce airplane contrails Washington DC (UPI) Feb 12, 2020 To reduce the impacts of air travel on Earth's climate, only slight flight plan adjustments are necessary. According to a new...

Energy Daily 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this