'Invisible oil’ discovery shows BP Deepwater Horizon spill was larger than previously thought

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Toxic and invisible oil spread well beyond the initial footprint of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, new research reveals.
'Invisible' and 'toxic' oil made the Deepwater Horizon spill worse than thought, study says

The worst oil spill in U.S. history was much worse than first thought, as the Deepwater Horizon spill of 2010 unleashed "toxic and invisible" oil into the Gulf...
USATODAY.com

The toxic reach of Deepwater Horizon's oil spill was much larger — and deadlier — than previous estimates, a new study says

The spread of oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico was far worse than the current estimate, new research has found. As the worst...
Seattle Times

