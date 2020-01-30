'Ghost' ancestors: African DNA study detects mysterious human species

Global  

Scientists examining the genomes of West Africans have detected signs that a mysterious extinct human species interbred with our own species tens of thousands of years ago in Africa, the latest evidence of humankind's complicated genetic ancestry.
 A mysterious population of ancient humans lived in West Africa about half a million years ago. And according to CNN, scientists believe their genes still live on in people today. This "archaic ghost population" appears to have diverged from modern humans before Neanderthals split off from the family...

