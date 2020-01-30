'Ghost' ancestors: African DNA study detects mysterious human species

Scientists examining the genomes of West Africans have detected signs that a mysterious extinct human species interbred with our own species tens of thousands of years ago in Africa, the latest evidence of humankind's complicated genetic ancestry.



Recent related videos from verified sources Gila monster sighting causes biologist to hyperventilate with excitement Biologists who ventured out into the desert in Arizona in the middle of the night were in search of several different species of lizards and snakes to record and study, hoping to gain valuable.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:54Published 2 weeks ago Giant grouper gets his face cleaned by brave little shrimp Nassau groupers are beautiful and highly intelligent fish. They are plentiful in the Cayman Islands and elsewhere in the Caribbean. One of the top predators, they keep the reef healthy by preying on.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:48Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Ghost' of mysterious hominin found in West African genomes Washington DC (SPX) Feb 14, 2020 Ancestors of modern West Africans interbred with a yet-undiscovered species of archaic human, similar to how ancient...

Terra Daily 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this