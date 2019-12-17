Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > New Horizons team uncovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle

New Horizons team uncovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle

Science Daily Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Data from NASA's New Horizons mission are providing new insights into how planets and planetesimals -- the building blocks of the planets -- were formed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WDBJ - Published < > Embed
News video: New Horizons dental care

New Horizons dental care

 A new partnership between New Horizons Health Care and the Rescue Mission will expand dental care for underserved people in Roanoke.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Suspects Accused In Fatal Shootings In New Jersey & New York [Video]2 Suspects Accused In Fatal Shootings In New Jersey & New York

The last words from a shooting victim turned out to be a key piece of a puzzle to solve two murders in two different states; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published

Digging deeper: can hot air provide sustainable source of electricity? [Video]Digging deeper: can hot air provide sustainable source of electricity?

“The new frontier of renewable energy is crossing Iceland. In the land of fire, the homeland of geothermal energy, they are testing a technique to drill wells five kilometres deep to bring steam to..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:00Published


Tweets about this

EarthAndSpace25

Earth And Space 25 RT @NASA: A major advance in understanding how planets formed: analysis indicates the two parts of Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth were once se… 10 seconds ago

nightskynetwork

Night Sky Network RT @NASASolarSystem: How’s this for Valentine's Day science? Data from @NASANewHorizons indicates the two lobes of Arrokoth formed close to… 7 minutes ago

imagiclay1

imagiclay New Horizons team uncovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle #SharonStrong #DIY #makerspace <br>… https://t.co/54v0NEYAoK 9 minutes ago

aBitofScience

aBitOfScience_com New Horizons team uncovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle https://t.co/mQGTybtUIA 10 minutes ago

Science_Hourly

Science News New Horizons team uncovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle https://t.co/xALMm20EuK 11 minutes ago

Seale33Seale

Robert Seale RT @NASANewHorizons: Using detailed data gathered during the record-setting flyby of #Arrokoth, the New Horizons team has made a significan… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.