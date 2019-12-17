Earth And Space 25 RT @NASA: A major advance in understanding how planets formed: analysis indicates the two parts of Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth were once se… 10 seconds ago Night Sky Network RT @NASASolarSystem: How’s this for Valentine's Day science? Data from @NASANewHorizons indicates the two lobes of Arrokoth formed close to… 7 minutes ago imagiclay New Horizons team uncovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle #SharonStrong #DIY #makerspace <br>… https://t.co/54v0NEYAoK 9 minutes ago aBitOfScience_com New Horizons team uncovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle https://t.co/mQGTybtUIA 10 minutes ago Science News New Horizons team uncovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle https://t.co/xALMm20EuK 11 minutes ago Robert Seale RT @NASANewHorizons: Using detailed data gathered during the record-setting flyby of #Arrokoth, the New Horizons team has made a significan… 19 minutes ago