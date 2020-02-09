New Horizons team discovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Laurel MD (SPX) Feb 14, 2020



Data from NASA's New Horizons mission are providing new insights into how planets and planetesimals - the building blocks of the planets - were formed. The New Horizons spacecraft flew past the ancient Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth (2014 MU69) on Jan. 1, 2019, providing humankind's first close-up look at one of the icy remnants of solar system formation in the vast region beyond the orbit of Laurel MD (SPX) Feb 14, 2020Data from NASA's New Horizons mission are providing new insights into how planets and planetesimals - the building blocks of the planets - were formed. The New Horizons spacecraft flew past the ancient Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth (2014 MU69) on Jan. 1, 2019, providing humankind's first close-up look at one of the icy remnants of solar system formation in the vast region beyond the orbit of 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: WDBJ - Published New Horizons dental care A new partnership between New Horizons Health Care and the Rescue Mission will expand dental care for underserved people in Roanoke.