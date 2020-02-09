New Horizons team discovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzle

Global  

Space Daily Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
New Horizons team discovers a critical piece of the planetary formation puzzleLaurel MD (SPX) Feb 14, 2020

Data from NASA's New Horizons mission are providing new insights into how planets and planetesimals - the building blocks of the planets - were formed. The New Horizons spacecraft flew past the ancient Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth (2014 MU69) on Jan. 1, 2019, providing humankind's first close-up look at one of the icy remnants of solar system formation in the vast region beyond the orbit of
