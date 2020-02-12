Global  

Extinct South American giant turtle had 10-foot-wide horned shell

Terra Daily Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Extinct South American giant turtle had 10-foot-wide horned shellWashington DC (UPI) Feb 13, 2020

The remains of an extinct giant turtle species suggest the reptile exhibited sexual dimorphism, with males boasting horned shells and females growing hornless shells. The turtle fossils were recovered from dig sites in Venezuela and Colombia. Today, the northern tip of South America is quite arid and covered in desert sands, but some 5 to 10 million years ago, during the Miocene epoch,
