Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Stinging water mystery solved: Jellyfish can sting swimmers, prey with 'mucus grenades'

Stinging water mystery solved: Jellyfish can sting swimmers, prey with 'mucus grenades'

Science Daily Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
In warm coastal waters around the world, swimmers can often spot large groups of jellyfish pulsing on the seafloor. It is best to avoid areas that upside-down jellyfish inhabit: getting close can lead to irritating stings, even without contact. Researchers have taken a close look at the cause of this mysterious 'stinging water.' Now, a team of scientists reports on the culprit -- a toxin-filled mucus the jellyfish release into the water.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Mucus Grenades' Explains How Upside-Down Jellyfish Can Sting You Without Contact

'Mucus Grenades' Explains How Upside-Down Jellyfish Can Sting You Without Contact 01:05

 Divers can be stung without ever coming into direct contact with upside-down jellyfish due to “stinging water” surrounding them. Now, researchers have solved the long-standing mystery of how the hazardous waters are created.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother humpback brings her newborn baby to inspect delighted swimmers [Video]Mother humpback brings her newborn baby to inspect delighted swimmers

Humpback whales are one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring animals on the planet. They are majestic and enormous, creating an appreciation for how small and fragile humans are in comparison. Being..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Upside-down jellyfish can launch venomous balls of mucus

Upside-down jellyfish can launch venomous balls of mucusWashington DC (UPI) Feb 13, 2020 Cassiopea jellyfish, or upside-down jellyfish, are found in warm coastal waters all over the world. They often congregate on...
Terra Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.