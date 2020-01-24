Stinging water mystery solved: Jellyfish can sting swimmers, prey with 'mucus grenades'

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

In warm coastal waters around the world, swimmers can often spot large groups of jellyfish pulsing on the seafloor. It is best to avoid areas that upside-down jellyfish inhabit: getting close can lead to irritating stings, even without contact. Researchers have taken a close look at the cause of this mysterious 'stinging water.' Now, a team of scientists reports on the culprit -- a toxin-filled mucus the jellyfish release into the water.


