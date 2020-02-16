Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Travis Air Force Base, United States (AFP) Feb 17, 2020
More than 300 Americans rescued from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan because of the new coronavirus arrived back in the United States Monday for two more weeks of medical seclusion, as concern rose over passengers who dispersed around the globe after leaving another ship in Cambodia. The COVID-19 virus death toll exceeds 1,800 in China, where it has infected more than 72,000. Elsewhere,
New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths. This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for TV 10/55.
The U.S. State Department is sending a charter plane to Japan to evacuate U.S. citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. At least 44 American passengers... NPR Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Reuters •SeattlePI.com •CBS News
Tweets about this
Manila Bulletin News Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship https://t.co/ZcI0j15GLw https://t.co/6mh8az0IpS 1 hour ago
Gulf News Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship
https://t.co/08TvANojYL 2 hours ago
Kak Midah#COVID2019: JAPAN: More than 300 Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship for two more weeks of medic… https://t.co/G2vSPMItsB 2 hours ago