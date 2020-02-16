Global  

Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship

Terra Daily Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Travis Air Force Base, United States (AFP) Feb 17, 2020

More than 300 Americans rescued from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan because of the new coronavirus arrived back in the United States Monday for two more weeks of medical seclusion, as concern rose over passengers who dispersed around the globe after leaving another ship in Cambodia. The COVID-19 virus death toll exceeds 1,800 in China, where it has infected more than 72,000. Elsewhere,
News video: Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation 02:14

 New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths. This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for TV 10/55.

