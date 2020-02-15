Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Storm Dennis wreaks deadly havoc across flood-hit Britain

Storm Dennis wreaks deadly havoc across flood-hit Britain

Terra Daily Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis wreaks deadly havoc across flood-hit BritainLondon (AFP) Feb 17, 2020

Britain on Monday battled the fallout from Storm Dennis after the second severe storm in seven days left one woman dead over the weekend. Winds of more than 90 miles (140 kilometres) an hour, along with more than a month's worth of rain in 48 hours in some places, led officials to issue rare "danger to life" warnings. A 55-year-old woman was found dead after being swept away by near the
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas 00:43

 Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend saw winds of more than 90mph lash parts of the UK, while more than a month's worth of rain fell in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents of Derbyshire struggle to commute amid rising floodwaters from Storm Dennis [Video]Residents of Derbyshire struggle to commute amid rising floodwaters from Storm Dennis

Two cars are in floodwater after becoming stuck during storm Dennis in Derbyshire, England, rescued by the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue. In the footage captured on Monday (February 17), people are..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

Drone footage reveals damage of Storm Dennis [Video]Drone footage reveals damage of Storm Dennis

An update on continued flooding around the UK following Storm Dennis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK issues severe flood warnings; storm injures 9 in Germany

LONDON (AP) — Britain issued severe flood alerts Monday, warning of life-threatening danger after Storm Dennis dumped weeks’ worth of rain in some places....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Hereford Times

Flights canceled as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

Flights have been canceled and the army drafted in as Britain prepares for Storm Dennis with the authorities warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24CBC.caBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

pcxcallisto

คัลลิสโต RT @ThaiPBSWorld: A 55-year-old woman was found dead after being swept away near the flood-prone town of Tenbury Wells in western England.… 33 minutes ago

ThaiPBSWorld

Thai PBS World A 55-year-old woman was found dead after being swept away near the flood-prone town of Tenbury Wells in western Eng… https://t.co/PWEK4TQRcJ 38 minutes ago

james007goksel

Göksel Bayraktar RT @trtworld: Britain battles the fallout from Storm Dennis after the second severe storm in seven days leaves one dead over the weekend ht… 3 hours ago

pakistanMeraki

Pakistan News 🇵🇰 #Pakistan Storm Dennis wreaks deadly havoc across flood-hit Britain https://t.co/ZhyOxAkuTx 4 hours ago

filterednews

Filtered News Storm Dennis wreaks deadly havoc across flood-hit Britain - Breitbart https://t.co/3M7N3Me3vD 4 hours ago

trtworld

TRT World Britain battles the fallout from Storm Dennis after the second severe storm in seven days leaves one dead over the… https://t.co/io6tZuMvIH 4 hours ago

EagleNews

Eagle News Storm Dennis wreaks deadly havoc across flood-hit Britain Read here: https://t.co/yKVchKmmpo #eaglenews https://t.co/XuTvUvskZt 5 hours ago

japantimes

The Japan Times Storm Dennis wreaks deadly havoc across flood-hit Britain https://t.co/ShTcIdTrQo 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.