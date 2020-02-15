Storm Dennis wreaks deadly havoc across flood-hit Britain
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () London (AFP) Feb 17, 2020
Britain on Monday battled the fallout from Storm Dennis after the second severe storm in seven days left one woman dead over the weekend. Winds of more than 90 miles (140 kilometres) an hour, along with more than a month's worth of rain in 48 hours in some places, led officials to issue rare "danger to life" warnings. A 55-year-old woman was found dead after being swept away by near the
Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain after Storm Dennis battered the country, with one woman missing after being swept away by floodwater. Severe weather conditions over the weekend saw winds of more than 90mph lash parts of the UK, while more than a month's worth of rain fell in...
LONDON (AP) — Britain issued severe flood alerts Monday, warning of life-threatening danger after Storm Dennis dumped weeks’ worth of rain in some places.... Seattle Times Also reported by •Hereford Times
Flights have been canceled and the army drafted in as Britain prepares for Storm Dennis with the authorities warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of... Reuters Also reported by •France 24 •CBC.ca •Belfast Telegraph
