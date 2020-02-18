Global  

Discovery at 'flower burial' site could unravel mystery of Neanderthal death rites

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
The first articulated Neanderthal skeleton to come out of the ground for over 20 years has been unearthed at one of the most important sites of mid-20th century archaeology: Shanidar Cave, in the foothills of Iraqi Kurdistan.
