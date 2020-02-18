Mike Pence Says US to Return Astronauts to Space Using American-Built Rockets Before Summer
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Washington DC (Sputnik) Feb 20, 2020
US astronauts will launch into space from American soil using American-built rockets before the summer, Vice President Mike Pence told workers at NASA's Langley Research Centre on Wednesday. "Before we even get to the summer... the United States will return American astronauts to space on American rockets from American soil. We're going back and we're going back from the USA", Pence said.
