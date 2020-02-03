Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > How a Canadian start-up used AI to track China virus

How a Canadian start-up used AI to track China virus

Terra Daily Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
How a Canadian start-up used AI to track China virusToronto, Canada (AFP) Feb 19, 2020

On the shores of Lake Ontario, a Canadian start-up raised one of the earliest alarms about the risk posed by the mystery virus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. How did it do it? Artificial intelligence. BlueDot has developed an algorithm that can sift through hundreds of thousands of news stories a day along with air traffic information in order to detect and monitor the spread of
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

China virus: Workers in trucks are going around disinfecting an entire city near Wuhan [Video]China virus: Workers in trucks are going around disinfecting an entire city near Wuhan

A resident in a Chinese city near the virus-hit Wuhan filmed trucks spraying the streets with disinfectant.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study [Video]Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study

WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.