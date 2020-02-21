Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Indigenous peoples key to saving threatened forests

Indigenous peoples key to saving threatened forests

GPS Daily Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Indigenous peoples key to saving threatened forestsParis (AFP) Jan 7, 2020

More than a third of the world's vanishing pristine forests are managed by indigenous peoples under threat from development and deforestation, scientists said Tuesday, calling for greater protection. As deadly bushfires ravage Australia's east coast, a new assessment of how wild forests are maintained showed that indigenous people have tenure over 36 percent of Earth's remaining intact fores
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.