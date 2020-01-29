Citizen scientists discover a new snail, name it after Greta Thunberg

Global  

Science Daily Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Participants in a citizen-science expedition in the Ulu Temburong National Park in Brunei, Borneo, named a new snail species after climate activist Greta Thunberg. The new snail is threatened by climate change and could go extinct if its habitat becomes drier.
 A newly discovered snail species has been named after climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Ever since a massive fish, called a hoodwinker, washed up along a California shore people from all over the world have been interested in understanding why and how! The large creature is usually..

There’s a new type of aurora in town called "the dunes." Scientists think it’s a visible display of atmospheric waves, and could be the first time they’ve seen these waves through an aurora.

