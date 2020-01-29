Citizen scientists discover a new snail, name it after Greta Thunberg



Recent related videos from verified sources Citizen Scientists Come Together to Understand Recent Hoodwinker Sightings Ever since a massive fish, called a hoodwinker, washed up along a California shore people from all over the world have been interested in understanding why and how! The large creature is usually.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:27Published 19 hours ago Brand New Type of Aurora Discovered by Citizen Scientists There’s a new type of aurora in town called "the dunes." Scientists think it’s a visible display of atmospheric waves, and could be the first time they’ve seen these waves through an aurora. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:58Published on January 29, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Newly discovered species of snail named after teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg The critter, which was discovered in Brunei on the island of Borneo, now has the scientific name after Greta Thunberg: Craspedotropis gretathunbergae

USATODAY.com 2 days ago



A newly discovered type of snail has been named after Greta Thunberg A group of “citizen scientists” on an expedition in the rainforests of Borneo have discovered a new species of snail and named it after teenage climate...

CTV News 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this