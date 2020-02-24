Canada's Teck withdraws controversial oil sands project Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Montreal (AFP) Feb 24, 2020



Canada's Teck Resources said Sunday it had withdrawn its application to develop a giant oil sands mine in western Alberta, a controversial project which the federal government had been set to vote on this week. The Frontier project would have cost about Can$20 billion ($15 billion) and had been expected to produce 260,000 barrels of oil per day. But its impact on the environment had been Montreal (AFP) Feb 24, 2020Canada's Teck Resources said Sunday it had withdrawn its application to develop a giant oil sands mine in western Alberta, a controversial project which the federal government had been set to vote on this week. The Frontier project would have cost about Can$20 billion ($15 billion) and had been expected to produce 260,000 barrels of oil per day. But its impact on the environment had been 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Cancelled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension Teck Resources Ltd's surprise decision to cancel a planned C$20.6 billion ($15.6 billion) oil sands mine in northern Alberta, citing uncertainty about Canada's...

Reuters 10 hours ago



Death of Frontier oil sands project highlights Canada dilemma Teck Resources scrapped development in Alberta as government wavered over climate impact

FT.com 14 hours ago





Tweets about this