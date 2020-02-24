Global  

Canada's Teck withdraws controversial oil sands project

Energy Daily Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Canada's Teck withdraws controversial oil sands project

Montreal (AFP) Feb 24, 2020

Canada's Teck Resources said Sunday it had withdrawn its application to develop a giant oil sands mine in western Alberta, a controversial project which the federal government had been set to vote on this week. The Frontier project would have cost about Can$20 billion ($15 billion) and had been expected to produce 260,000 barrels of oil per day. But its impact on the environment had been
