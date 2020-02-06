Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in Italy
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Milan (AFP) Feb 23, 2020
Giorgio Armani held its Milan Fashion Week show behind closed doors Sunday after Italy announced a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed lockdown measures in some areas. Italy has confirmed 152 cases of the virus, including three deaths linked to it, and has imposed travel and movement restrictions for tens of thousands of residents in several northern towns. Most of Italy's cases ar
An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Monday reported 161 more cases of a new virus that has spread rapidly around a southwestern city, bringing the...