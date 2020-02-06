Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in Italy

Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in Italy

Energy Daily Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in ItalyMilan (AFP) Feb 23, 2020

Giorgio Armani held its Milan Fashion Week show behind closed doors Sunday after Italy announced a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed lockdown measures in some areas. Italy has confirmed 152 cases of the virus, including three deaths linked to it, and has imposed travel and movement restrictions for tens of thousands of residents in several northern towns. Most of Italy's cases ar
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: 16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day 00:32

 An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...

Recent related videos from verified sources

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day [Video]China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak [Video]Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak

TAIWAN — Taiwan has drawn from lessons learned during the SARS epidemic to mount an effective and immediate response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, using three major steps. According to a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China reports fall in new virus cases for 3rd straight day

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Sunday a drop in new virus cases for the third straight day, as it became apparent that the country’s leadership was aware of...
Seattle Times

S. Korea reports 161 more virus cases, worries about spread

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Monday reported 161 more cases of a new virus that has spread rapidly around a southwestern city, bringing the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Terra DailySeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETXStudio_World

ETX Studio Worldwide 👗 #Fashion Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in Italy https://t.co/vGLoYo6p8O 39 minutes ago

pakistanMeraki

Pakistan News 🇵🇰 #Pakistan Giorgio Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in Italy https://t.co/M9LiOoXecN 39 minutes ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @ABSCBNNews: Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in Italy https://t.co/sBM2tGJhuu 47 minutes ago

1Atsuhimerose2

Erika Babazoe RT @AFP: Armani holds closed-door runway Milan Fashion Week show as virus cases spike in Italy https://t.co/Z8N1phocoK https://t.co/CZIMhG… 48 minutes ago

ARYNEWSOFFICIAL

ARY News Giorgio Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in Italy #ARYNews https://t.co/IzzBnpaPb1 1 hour ago

EagleNews

Eagle News Armani holds closed-door runway show as virus cases spike in Italy Read here: https://t.co/JmCbLdLTn4 #eaglenews https://t.co/IfcyHoFZVd 1 hour ago

latestbreaking1

Latest Pakistan News (Being News) Armani holds closed-door runway show as coronavirus cases spike in Italy https://t.co/mm4AHqSKIC 2 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Armani holds closed-door runway show as coronavirus cases spike in Italy https://t.co/UPklGqFrpH 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.