COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — Scientists say the early Solar System's cosmic dust gave rise to primitive Earth over just five million years. If the Solar System's existence is compressed into 24 hours, then the proto-Earth's creation did not take more than a minute.
According to the study published in...
A Nigerian prince has given up a life of royalty at home to spend his days hunting leaks for Thames Water in London - in a story reminiscent of the Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America. Akeem Adenuga,..
At least 26 per cent of our oceans need urgent conservation attention to preserve Earth’s marine biodiversity, a University of Queensland-led international... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Science Daily •Terra Daily
Busan, South Korea (SPX) Feb 24, 2020
During past glacial periods the earth was about 6+ C colder and the Northern hemisphere continents were covered by ice... Terra Daily Also reported by •The Next Web
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Independent Lifestyle The Earth formed much more quickly than we thought, study says https://t.co/GEVKYAJjWu 17 minutes ago
Wellcome-home (The Earth formed much more quickly than we thought, study says) has been published on Good News -… https://t.co/sf3cQEERkC 2 hours ago
Shehzad Younis The Earth formed much more quickly than we thought, study says https://t.co/xqixDaER5t 3 hours ago
Indy Science The Earth formed much more quickly than we thought, study says https://t.co/q7JjupeGQE 3 hours ago
Jamie Gray We are all***dust.
The Earth formed much more quickly than we thought, study says https://t.co/bbha8rNI6z https://t.co/IjzqQHyZCB 3 hours ago
janPiteJanseke The Earth formed much more quickly than we thought, study says https://t.co/VDe6xxs4Rk 3 hours ago
Tommy Thompson The Earth formed much more quickly than we thought, study says https://t.co/OmFhzxLQCS https://t.co/IVfIvJWD34 4 hours ago