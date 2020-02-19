Global  

Elusive rainbow snake spotted in Florida national park for first time in 50 years, experts say

FOXNews.com Monday, 24 February 2020
A rare rainbow snake was spotted slithering through a Florida forest last week, marking the first time in 50 years the multi-colored serpent has been seen in the area, experts said.
News video: Rare Siting Of A Rainbow Snake At A Florida Park

Rare Siting Of A Rainbow Snake At A Florida Park 00:24

 The last time a rainbow snake was spotted was in 1969.

Rare rainbow snake spotted in Florida for the first time in 50 years

A hiker in Florida found and took pictures of a rare rainbow snake, a species that experts say hasn't been seen in the area for more than 50 years.
CTV News

