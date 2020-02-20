Global  

A year of surprising science from NASA's InSight Mars mission

Science Daily Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A new understanding of Mars is beginning to emerge, thanks to the first year of NASA's InSight lander mission. Findings described in a set of six papers reveal a planet alive with quakes, dust devils and strange magnetic pulses.
NASA Spots Valuable Resource on Mars for Future Settlers [Video]NASA Spots Valuable Resource on Mars for Future Settlers

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the exciting image.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

New Findings on Jupiter’s Water Mystery Revealed after 25 Years [Video]New Findings on Jupiter’s Water Mystery Revealed after 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after the Galileo mission suggested the gas giant might be drier than the sun, NASA's Juno mission is revealing something different.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA hopes to get its stubborn Martian drill to work with a new idea

Well over a year after NASA's InSight landed on Mars, the space agency still hasn't been able to drill too far into the red soil.  Read more... More about...
Mashable

NASA's InSight lander on Mars has detected about 450 quakes. They suggest the planet is less Earth-like than we thought.

NASA's InSight lander on Mars has detected about 450 quakes. They suggest the planet is less Earth-like than we thought.· NASA's InSight lander has detected about 450 Mars quakes since it picked up its first one in April 2019. · Researchers were surprised to find that the...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge

