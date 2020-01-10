Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician, dies at 101
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Washington (AFP) Feb 24, 2020
Katherine Johnson, a ground-breaking black NASA mathematician whose life was portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures," died on Monday aged 101, the space agency said. Johnson's calculations helped put the first man on the Moon in 1969, but she was little known until the Oscar-nominated 2016 movie that told the stories of three black women who worked at NASA. "She was an American hero and
The world of science is mourning the loss of pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson. She worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures". Her contributions inspired young minds here in WNY.
Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures"... Reuters India Also reported by •Delawareonline
