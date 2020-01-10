Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician, dies at 101

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Washington (AFP) Feb 24, 2020



Katherine Johnson, a ground-breaking black NASA mathematician whose life was portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures," died on Monday aged 101, the space agency said. Johnson's calculations helped put the first man on the Moon in 1969, but she was little known until the Oscar-nominated 2016 movie that told the stories of three black women who worked at NASA. "She was an American hero and


