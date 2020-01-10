Global  

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician, dies at 101

Space Daily Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician, dies at 101Washington (AFP) Feb 24, 2020

Katherine Johnson, a ground-breaking black NASA mathematician whose life was portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures," died on Monday aged 101, the space agency said. Johnson's calculations helped put the first man on the Moon in 1969, but she was little known until the Oscar-nominated 2016 movie that told the stories of three black women who worked at NASA. "She was an American hero and
News video: Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson

Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson 02:04

 The world of science is mourning the loss of pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson. She worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures". Her contributions inspired young minds here in WNY.

African American Pioneers in NASA's Space Program [Video]African American Pioneers in NASA's Space Program

African Americans have been, and continue to be, a vital part of NASA's space exploration program.

Long Island Woman Jasmin Moghbeli Welcomed To NASA As New Astronaut [Video]Long Island Woman Jasmin Moghbeli Welcomed To NASA As New Astronaut

Lenox Elementary erupted with pride as the ceremonies honoring Jasmin Moghbeli and the newest astronaut class in America was live-streamed into the Baldwin school from Johnson Space Center, the NASA..

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician portrayed in 'Hidden Figures', dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures"...
